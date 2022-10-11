Actor Who Voiced Barney Recalls Receiving Death Threats Amid Backlash

Watch : New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show

Prepare yourself for a fresh new perspective on Barney's iconic request: "Won't you say you love me too?"

Bob West, the actor who originated the iconic voice of the beloved children's character and gave life to the purple dinosaur from 1988 to 2000, is revealing what it was really like to work on Barney & Friends.

In Peacock's new documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me, West opens up about both the good and bad of being part of the Barney family. While the set was a joyful place to work for the cast and crew, West was one member of the team who eventually found himself on the receiving end of some hate.

"I did get some emails from some middle schoolers, which are really sad," West recounted during an exclusive interview with E! News of the practice known as Barney bashing. "I did get death threats from kids in middle school, but I know what that was: Kids growing up and trying to throw off childhood. Generally, there was a lot more love than there was hate."

West explained that in the early days of the Internet his personal email somehow got leaked to the public, which led to both positive and negative feedback.