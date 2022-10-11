Blink-182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus Reuniting for New Music and World Tour

Get ready to blast "All the Small Things" on repeat.
The original blink-182 lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for a world tour, Live Nation announced on Oct. 11. According to a press release, the concert series kicks off in March 2023 and runs through February 2024, with the band making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
If that news is already going to keep you up all night, just wait until you hear the rest. In addition to announcing the tour, the band revealed new music is on the way, with a new single "Edging" releasing Oct. 14 and another album set to drop (although the group hasn't shared its release date).
Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge won't be the only stars on the tour. The bands Wallows, Turnstile, The Story So Far and Rise Against will be joining blink-182 at different stops along the tour. Plus, blink-182 will be co-headlining Lollapalooza Brazil in March 2023 with Drake and Billie Eilish (and if Barker's recent shows are any indication, Kourtney Kardashian may be along for the show, showing more stunning concert looks).
It's been a while since fans have last seen Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge take the stage together. After going on hiatus in 2005 and getting the band back together in 2009, blink-182 and DeLonge parted ways in 2015, with their last album together being 2011's Neighborhoods. But in 2019, DeLonge—who went on to perform as part of Angels & Airwaves—said he thought he and blink-182 would play together again.
"We all love each other and care about each other," he told Rolling Stone at the time. "We don't always see eye to eye. I think people see the differences in our art. I love seeing how they've evolved and what they're doing."
Of parting ways with Barker and Hoppus, DeLonge noted that "sometimes it's hard when you're all trying to paint the same painting. And every once in a while, I like to see what the painting will be if I do it a different way. Off to the side. I think there's a healthy respect for everyone to be able to paint their own paintings."
Now, that the long-awaited reunion is almost here. "We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," blink-182 wrote on its official Instagram account. "Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. blink182.com."
Want to learn more about the rock show? For details on tour dates and stops, scroll on.
2023
Latin America
March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBD
March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+
April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBD
North America
May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Europe
Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
2024
Australia/New Zealand
Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena