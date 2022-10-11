The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Is a Spot Treatment With 22,200+ 5-Star Reviews and It’s 30% Off Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter how diligent you are with your skincare routine, pimples still happen, unfortunately. That's just a fact of life, for most of us anyway. That's why it's important to pay attention to your skin and stay consistent with your regimen in addition to having a backup plan. The best solution for sudden pimples is the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, in my opinion. This is one of those magical products that make a significant difference whenever I'm frustrated with a zit that won't disappear. So, of course, I'm stocking up during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
You don't need much when applying this drying lotion. Just dip a cotton swab into the jar, dab the product on your pimple, and let it do its thing. I usually leave this on overnight, but if I have a work-from-home, audio-only calls kind of day, I have no shame in my skincare game. I'm not the only one who adores the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This highly effective product has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale at a 30% discount.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "This is honestly the best thing to use when having pimples. I put it on at night and when I wake up in the morning the pimple has either gone down a lot or has gone away."
Another declared, "This stuff is awesome! Dries up your pimples and oily spots on your skin and works fast too!"
Someone gushed, "I love this stuff. If you get a pimple, it makes the road to drying it up and making it go away much faster. Order it, you'll love it."
An Amazon customer raved, "This product is amazing. It dries up blemishes almost overnight! I have used it for years and haven't found anything better."
A shopper wrote, "This drying lotion is magical!!! I use this overnight as a spot treatment on little suckers that pop up on my face, and by the morning they are barely noticeable!"
Someone else shared, "This stuff is MAGICAL! Dry out blemishes overnight. It works so much better than the little sticky pads and is easy to use!"
