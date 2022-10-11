Tia Mowry Sends Love to Ex Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is ready to start the next chapter of her life.

Nearly a week after the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing, she expressed how appreciative she is of the support that she has received from everyone.

"Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one's dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community," she captioned an Oct. 10 Instagram post of photos of herself standing next to an old school car. "The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I'm so grateful to you all."

Tia added, "New Book, First Chapter to follow."

Cory, 42, responded to Tia's message, writing a red heart emoji in the comments section of her post. She in turn replied, "I love you."

The actress' post comes just six days after she announced that she and Cory—who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4—had split.