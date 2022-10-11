The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask With 12,500+ 5-Star Reviews Is 30% Off During Amazon’s Prime Sale

2022 People's Choice Awards

E! Insider Shop: Laneige Deals

Great skincare doesn't have to be expensive. If you're looking for an affordable dose of hydration, Laneige is a brand that always comes through for me. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is one of those products we all seem to love and use all day long, not just at night. I adore the Lip Glowy Balm, since it's a mess-free version of the Lip Sleeping Mask, which makes it perfect for anyone on the go. There are so many stellar Laneige products. Thankfully, there are some great discounts on Laneige during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you're new to the brand, a discounted purchase is a great reason to check out the products now. If you already know what's up, get in on these deals before they sell out because the Laneige products did go quickly during Amazon's Prime Day back in July 2022. Don't miss out this time around!

Laneige Discounts

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate With Vitamin C, Antioxidant

I don't know why this is 'sleeping' mask because I use it all day long. It's super-hydrating without feeling sticky, it smells good, and it stays on my lips for a long time, even when I wear a protective face mask. This is the best to treat and prevent chapped lips all year long, in my opinion. It also looks pretty over lip liner.

It has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in a handful of scents.

$24
$17
Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.

This lip balm comes six scents and has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$12
Amazon

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel, Replenishes Skin to Brighten, Clarify, Hydrate and Strengthen Skin's Moisture Barrier

I felt a major difference the first time I put this mask on my skin. I put it on right before bed, kept it on overnight, and woke up to supremely soft skin. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like their skin is dry. My skin is brighter, hydrated, and clear when I use this on a regular basis.

$29
$20
Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Cream: Hydrate, Visibly Brighten & Reduce Look of Dark Spots with Vitamin C EAE & Vitamin E

If you're struggling with dark spots, give the Laneige Radian-C Cream a try. From my experience, it's hydrating, brightening, and it reduces the appearance of dark spots. This a lightweight moisturizer that absorbs quickly. I prefer wearing it in the AM, so my skin looks bright throughout the day. It's also super hydrating with Vitamin E.

$30
$25
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer: Hydrate and Nourish

Looking for long-lasting hydration? This luxurious cream comes through. It firms and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, according to the brand. An Amazon shopper raved, "This has been my all time fav moisturizer since last year when I got the mini in my birthday from one of the big beauty stores. Doesn't irritate my sensitive skin & moisture lasts all day. I'll continue to repurchase it."

$40
$28
Amazon

