Kenan Thompson’s Practical Picks From the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Will Make Your Life Easier

We interviewed Kenan Thompson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Kenan is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon shoppers look forward to Prime Day every summer, but this year we are twice as lucky with a second major sale. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two days of deals starting on October 11, 2022. There are major discounts across many product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty products. If you're looking for some practical picks, Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson has you covered with some can't-miss recommendations.

Kenan chose some useful kitchen appliances, innovative cleaning devices, and fun games for the whole family to enjoy. If you like to plan your Amazon shopping ahead of time, Kenan's picks are a great place to start.