Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico Trades Iconic Red Swimsuit for Blue Lingerie to Tease OnlyFans

From the beach to the boudoir.
Baywatch alum Donna D'Errico proved her curves are still slow-motion-worthy, as she shared a seriously sexy photo of herself on Instagram on Oct. 10.
Trading in her iconic red one-piece swimsuit, the 54-year old—who played lifeguard Donna Marco on the hit drama from 1996 to 1998—modeled a sexy blue two-piece lingerie set, featuring a barely-there triable bottom and lacy bustier. She cheekily captioned the steamy snap, "Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid."
In addition to teasing the link to her OnlyFans page, Donna also included the enticing hashtag, #letschat.
The post caught the eye of fellow Baywatch babe Carmen Electra, who left the comment, "Gorgeous!"
Donna isn't shy about showing some skin on social media, even if it comes with some backlash. Over the summer, the former Playboy Playmate shared a risqué clip of herself posing in an American flag bikini on Independence Day, which garnered several negative comments about her age.
"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that' and ‘too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'" she responded in a separate bikini-clad Instagram post on July 16. "Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want."
In the ultimate clap back, Donna then started her OnlyFans page, explaining that she wanted to move to a platform with "no censorship and no bullying/haters."
"All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands," she explained. "Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she's gross and hard up. People kill me."
Promising bikini and lingerie modeling pics and outtakes from magazine editorials, Donna vowed to run her account personally and with a sense of humor, but made it clear she would not be showing her "hoo-ha."
She added, "I'll have fun with this for a bit and if it gets to be too much to handle on my own I'll just shut it down."