How Mom Life Has Changed for Shay Mitchell Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

When it comes to motherhood advice, Shay Mitchell can't keep a secret.

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars alum had plenty of life lessons to pass down while exclusively speaking to E! News at the Oct. 9 launch of her new BÉIS collaboration with model and fellow mom Elsa Hosk. Having welcomed her second child—a baby girl named Rome—with longtime partner Matte Babel earlier this year, the 35-year-old shared that things around the house have been pretty "wild" with two little ones under a single roof.

"Going from no kids to one kid is a lot easier than going from one kid to two kids," admitted Shay, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Atlas. "It's amazing, but it is a whole other ballgame."

As for Elsa, who shares 19-month-old daughter Tuulikki with boyfriend Tom Daly, having one kid is already a "big change" in her household. "You're going from being so independent and having all the time for yourself to zero," she explained, prompting Shay to chime in and quip, "Now just wait, imagine if you have two!"