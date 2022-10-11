Alabama Barker Shares Pic of Landon Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick

Alabama Barker showed Landon’s sleek fashion moment with Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign Disick in new photos following Landon's 19th birthday celebrations.

Watch: Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

Brothers that match together, stay together.

Alabama Barker gave a new look at Landon Barker's relationship with stepbrother Reign Disick on Oct. 9. For Landon's birthday, Alabama shared a picture of her brother Landon hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son as the two matched in black tie attire.

Travis Barker's son is seen clad in a sparkly black suit to match with his signature black hair, while Reign wore a classic black tuxedo with a white-collared shirt. The post comes after Landon's 19th birthday celebration on Oct. 9, which Khloe said in her Instagram post had a "black tie" dress code.

Travis posted a photo to Instagram of his own father-son matching moment, where the duo stand side-by-side while holding wine glasses.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for," the Blink-182 drummer wrote, accompanied by other childhood photos of Landon. "So proud of the man you've become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!"

That's the not only time the blended family has shared fashion moments. In another birthday post, Kourtney, who married Travis in May, showed the family seated around a cheetah-print couch with outfits adorned with floral details.

Landon's black tuxedo is covered in red roses, which matches well with his stepmother's black-laced gown with embroidered rose detailing and Reign's blood-red suit. As a bonus, Landon is also seen embracing stepsister Penelope Disick, who flashes a wide smile as they are photographed together.

"Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker," Kourtney captioned the Oct. 9 post. "I love you forever and always!"

