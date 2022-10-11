Alabama Barker Shares Pic of Landon Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick

Watch : Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

Brothers that match together, stay together.

Alabama Barker gave a new look at Landon Barker's relationship with stepbrother Reign Disick on Oct. 9. For Landon's birthday, Alabama shared a picture of her brother Landon hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son as the two matched in black tie attire.

Travis Barker's son is seen clad in a sparkly black suit to match with his signature black hair, while Reign wore a classic black tuxedo with a white-collared shirt. The post comes after Landon's 19th birthday celebration on Oct. 9, which Khloe said in her Instagram post had a "black tie" dress code.

Travis posted a photo to Instagram of his own father-son matching moment, where the duo stand side-by-side while holding wine glasses.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for," the Blink-182 drummer wrote, accompanied by other childhood photos of Landon. "So proud of the man you've become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!"