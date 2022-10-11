Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Picks Are "Cute, Hot, and Cozy"

We interviewed Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to shop with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, here's your chance. Well, sort of. Lala shared her must-haves from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. In an exclusive E! interview, the Bravolebrity explained, "Amazon is my weakness. It's an addiction. So, I fill my cart to the brim, but then I feel like it's important for me to really tell people what you can't live without."
Lala shared her must-have Amazon fashion picks ahead of the sale. If you want additional insights, she will be on Amazon Live on Oct. 11, 2022, at 5 PM ET with more selections, and some honest commentary, of course.
Give Them Lala with these fashionable must-haves recommended by the self-proclaimed queen of "balling on a budget."
Lala Kent's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Picks
Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)
"I'm from Utah, and since I moved to LA, I feel like this city has deprived me of wearing jackets. BravoCon is coming up and I just fell in love with this puffer jacket because I feel like it's perfect for New York. This is a must-have."
adidas Women's All Szn Hoodie
"It's a must-have because I love basics and I love a look that I can be super cozy in or super chic in. Throw it on with a pair of tight pants or just chill. If you want to ball on a budget, you need to buy something that's inexpensive that you can rock 100 different ways. That's why I tell people I have the best picks. You can wear them all the time and make looks that are completely different."
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"I love a bodysuit because it just makes women feel comfortable. When I'm with my daughter Ocean bending over to get toys or at the mall, I know I'm not showing too much. I would pair this with a skirt or some baggy boyfriend jeans or some cute, little slacks. You can go chill with some sweatpants or dress it up."
This bodysuit has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus)
"Levi's is just such an OG brand and I feel like they just know the body in general. Any time that I see Levi's, I know it's gonna hit in the right places. I love how the straight leg jeans have an unfinished bottom. I feel like it adds so much character. Wear it with a sneaker. That's so cute."
These jeans have 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
"The skinny jeans elongate your body. You throw it on with a heel and suddenly you feel like a model and it's amazing."
These jeans have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Champion Women's Jogger Sweatpants
"How cute are these? I'm obsessed. I actually have these in the long version and I got them in shorts as well. And I'm telling you the Kardashians did not start the sweatpants with the heel look. I've been doing that since literally eighth grade."
"I'm just obsessed with sweatpants, whether I'm wearing it with sneakers or heels going to Craig's, which is a super bougie restaurant. I'm all about the classic brands. I love Champion. They're so good and high-quality. You'll have these for the longest time, they wash well, and I like to spend little money. I want to know I can rock it for the next 10 years. I really ball on a budget."
Amazon has these joggers in 10 colors.
DKNY Women's Tummy Control Workout Yoga Leggings
"You know I love an OG brand. We all have insecurities and these are great to control the midsection. This is a nice fabric and you can wear them with granny panties taking your kid to preschool. These are such a throwback style. I love DKNY and I've been rocking it since junior high school."
Amazon has these leggings in five colors.
Lala Kent Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Q&A
E!: With the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, I know you have a lot of fashion picks. Are there other categories you're looking forward to shopping too?
LK: I go all across the board. I'm so excited for this Prime Early Access Sale. I shop for a lot of my skincare on Amazon. Most people think I go and spend hundreds of dollars on skincare and I'm telling you, just shop at Amazon. I stick to the OG brands. You don't have to break the bank and they work. I'm excited for the fashion, skincare, and all of the rest. We're hitting all categories here.
E!: You've given us such a wide range of looks. How would you describe your style?
LK: I don't even know. In one moment, I have a bandana on my head with an oversized t-shirt and sweatpants with sneakers. Then, the next day, I'm in some freaking pantsuit with a kitten hill pump going on. Like who am I? So, I think I'm just all across the board. I wear what I feel cute and comfortable in. I try not to box myself in. I don't really go with the trends that I see on Instagram. I go with clothes that make me feel super cute, hot, and cozy. It has to be all of those categories.
E!: Are you more of an impulse shopper or an overthinker with a full Amazon cart?
LK: Sometimes, I buy something right away. Other times. I feel like I have such a full cart and I need to take it down a notch. I feel like I visit Amazon 12 times a day.
It's a real addiction. Whether I need tweezers or I'm looking for lingerie, I just shop Amazon. It's so easy to shop there. You can look at all the reviews. Amazon makes my life so easy.
If you're looking for more Vanderpump Rules-inspired shopping, check out these beauty picks from Lala's co-star Scheana Shay.