JoJo Siwa Has the Best Reaction When Avery Cyrus Asks to Be Her Girlfriend

It's officially official.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are formally in a relationship after the TikTok creator asked her close friend to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World. As for how Avery popped the question, it involved spray paint and a bit of secrecy.
The 22-year-old snuck away with JoJo's dad, Tom Siwa, during their vacation to decorate a sheet with the words, "JoJo Be My GF?" Once the sign was complete, it was time to make her move. Later that day, Avery, JoJo and her parents Tom and Jessalynn Siwa went to take rides on Disney World's Amphicar tour, as seen in a YouTube video shared to JoJo's channel Oct. 9. JoJo and Avery took off in the water taxi when the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was then surprised with the spray-paint sign being held up in the distance.
The moment brought the Dance Moms alum to tears of joy. "Yes!" JoJo exclaimed. "Finally!"
The pair not only shared the good news, but also reflected on their connection.
"We're girlfriends now," Avery noted in the footage. "I'm so happy you said yes."
JoJo replied, "Of course. My God. I'd be insane if I said no. You're the best girl in the world."
Earlier in the video, JoJo and Avery, who went public with their budding romance last month, filmed a conversation on the topic of taking the next step. And it's safe to say JoJo was more than ready as she teased that Avery wasn't gonna ask her until 2024.
At the time, Avery kept a poker face letting JoJo know that she plans to ask her on the trip but that she had to think of a way to do it. Little did JoJo know the photo-worthy moment was around the corner—and Avery was sure to share that special moment on TikTok by posting a photo of JoJo's surprised reaction in an Oct. 10 video.
What a way to put a bow on their relationship status.