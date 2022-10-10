JoJo Siwa Has the Best Reaction When Avery Cyrus Asks to Be Her Girlfriend

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

It's officially official.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are formally in a relationship after the TikTok creator asked her close friend to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World. As for how Avery popped the question, it involved spray paint and a bit of secrecy.

The 22-year-old snuck away with JoJo's dad, Tom Siwa, during their vacation to decorate a sheet with the words, "JoJo Be My GF?" Once the sign was complete, it was time to make her move. Later that day, Avery, JoJo and her parents Tom and Jessalynn Siwa went to take rides on Disney World's Amphicar tour, as seen in a YouTube video shared to JoJo's channel Oct. 9. JoJo and Avery took off in the water taxi when the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was then surprised with the spray-paint sign being held up in the distance.

The moment brought the Dance Moms alum to tears of joy. "Yes!" JoJo exclaimed. "Finally!"