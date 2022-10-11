Here's What Margot Robbie Thinks of Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie has nothing but applause for this idea.
Following reports that Lady Gaga might be stepping into Harley Quinn's villainous boots opposite Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker 2, Robbie couldn't keep a poker face. "It makes me so happy," she said on Oct. 6, "because I said from the very beginning all I want is for Harley Quinn to be like MacBeth or Batman, a character that gets passed from great actor to great actor."
It's a concept she unfortunately doesn't see often.
"It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors have a go at playing," she said. "I think she'll do something incredible with it."
Robbie is stepping into another iconic role in 2023's Barbie movie, co-staring Ryan Gosling. The pair will be bringing Barbie and Ken to life—complete with some totally tubular neon-colored outfits.
Paparazzi snapped the actors in their Barbie rollerblading costumes over the summer. On the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, she told Jimmy Fallon how embarrassing that was.
"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," the Suicide Squad actress said. "We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"
She went on to say she never thought those photos would go as viral as they did. "I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did," she said. "It was, like, mad. It was, like, hundreds of people watching."
Barbie is expected to premiere in July 2023.