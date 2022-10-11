Here's What Margot Robbie Thinks of Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn

Watch : Lady Gaga CONFIRMS Joker 2 Role Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Margot Robbie has nothing but applause for this idea.

Following reports that Lady Gaga might be stepping into Harley Quinn's villainous boots opposite Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker 2, Robbie couldn't keep a poker face. "It makes me so happy," she said on Oct. 6, "because I said from the very beginning all I want is for Harley Quinn to be like MacBeth or Batman, a character that gets passed from great actor to great actor."

It's a concept she unfortunately doesn't see often.

"It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors have a go at playing," she said. "I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Robbie is stepping into another iconic role in 2023's Barbie movie, co-staring Ryan Gosling. The pair will be bringing Barbie and Ken to life—complete with some totally tubular neon-colored outfits.