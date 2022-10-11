Inside Emma Roberts' New Romance With Actor Cody John

Emma Roberts has found a holidate ahead of the holidays.
The American Horror Story alum is dating Cody John after meeting the actor through friends in the industry, a source close to Emma exclusively tells E! News.
Though the romance began two months ago, the insider notes that the couple is "taking it slow" with Rhodes, Emma's 21-month-old son with ex Garrett Hedlund, in mind.
"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," the source explains, "but knows the day will come soon."
For now, Emma and Cody—whose credits include Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark—are enjoying each other's company. "Emma loves Cody's personality," the insider shares. "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."
And it seems the two aren't shy about PDA either! After all, they were photographed sharing a steamy kiss in Cody's Aug. 25 Instagram post.
As seen in a black-and-white shot, Emma was clad in a patterned bikini as she locked lips with her new man aboard a luxury yacht. Another picture showed the pair hanging out with pal John Tyson on the boat.
Cody captioned the images, "sweet sweet."
News of Emma's budding romance comes almost a year after her breakup with Garrett, who she started dating back in March 2019. In January, a separate source told E! News that the two "are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."
For Mother's Day this year, Garrett penned a moving tribute in honor of Emma. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night," he wrote on Instagram. "All my love."
E! News reached out to Emma and Cody's reps for comment but did not hear back.