See Victorious’ Victoria Justice Debut New Romance With Evan Berger

Here she is once again, but this time with a new man!
Victoria Justice debuted her new romance with TikToker Evan Berger at Las Vegas' RiSE festival during the weekend of Oct. 7, a source tells E! News. The two were photographed holding hands as Victoria leaned over smiling at her new guy. She was dressed in jeans a black crop-top while Evan donned a backwards baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt.
So, what's there to know about the Trust actress's date? Well, Evan is a TikTok star with two million followers, who is best known for his viral impressions of former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
The social media talent also makes music, using his impersonations to create remixes of famous musicians and popular television characters. One video shows Evan remixing a song of rapper G-Eazy's and mimicking the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants's Patrick Star, As Evan jokingly captioned the 2020 video, "A collab that changed the industry. Patrick x G-Eazy."
Evan and Victoria have yet to post about one another on their social media. E! News has reached out to Victoria's agent for comment but hasn't heard back.
Victoria, 29, was previously linked to Reeve Carney, who she dated from 2016 to 2019 after meeting while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
These days, Victoria's Instagram shows that the star is focused on acting and new music, most recently starring in the Netflix film A Perfect Pairing in Australia which debuted in August 2022.
However, last year, rumors surrounding Victoria's past acting gig led her to set the record straight on where she stands with Victorious costar Ariana Grande. "All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," she said during a March 2021 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. "A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like, fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."
The Fun Size star went on to explain the truth is all the Victorious cast like to see each other shine and "are super supportive."
"It's amazing," she continued. "I love Ariana, and she's killing it right now. And she's been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It's really cool. So, everything's all good."
Back in March 2020, the gang reunited for a virtual reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit Nickelodeon show. Along with Victoria and Ariana, creator Dan Schneider, Daniella Monet, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange and Leon Thomas were all in attendance.