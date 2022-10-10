See Victorious’ Victoria Justice Debut New Romance With Evan Berger

Watch : Victoria Justice Weighs in on Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

Here she is once again, but this time with a new man!

Victoria Justice debuted her new romance with TikToker Evan Berger at Las Vegas' RiSE festival during the weekend of Oct. 7, a source tells E! News. The two were photographed holding hands as Victoria leaned over smiling at her new guy. She was dressed in jeans a black crop-top while Evan donned a backwards baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt.

So, what's there to know about the Trust actress's date? Well, Evan is a TikTok star with two million followers, who is best known for his viral impressions of former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

The social media talent also makes music, using his impersonations to create remixes of famous musicians and popular television characters. One video shows Evan remixing a song of rapper G-Eazy's and mimicking the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants's Patrick Star, As Evan jokingly captioned the 2020 video, "A collab that changed the industry. Patrick x G-Eazy."

Evan and Victoria have yet to post about one another on their social media. E! News has reached out to Victoria's agent for comment but hasn't heard back.

Victoria, 29, was previously linked to Reeve Carney, who she dated from 2016 to 2019 after meeting while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show.