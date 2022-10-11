Target Black Friday Deals Are Here: $50 Off Apple AirPods, Sneakers for $15, 50% Off Keurig & More

You're not late, Target is just early with these early Black Friday deals on air fryers, Fujifilm and more.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 11, 2022 11:30 AMTags
TargetShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Sales
E-Comm: Target Early Black Friday Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Target is ahead of the game with these early Black Friday Deals, and prices for beauty, home, tech, kitchen and fashion products are starting at $3. 

Some highlights? Apple AirPod Pros for $50 off, super stylish and comfortable canvas sneakers for just $15 and a $40 air fryer. Our only piece of advice is to act fast, because these sale items are running out quickly.

Keep scrolling for more deals you didn't know you needed until right now.

read
Elevate Your Wardrobe With the Target Fall Designer Collection

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig for 50% off? Sign us coffee lovers up. You can grab this single-serve coffee maker for $50 instead of the usual $100 price tag. It comes in the cutest colors, from a light baby pink to an autumnal forest green.

$100
$50
Target

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Power Toothbrush with Sonic Vibrations and Travel Case

For our next trick, we introduce tech for your teeth. Seriously, Hum by Colgate takes brushing your teeth to the next level with this Smart Battery Power Toothbrush with Sonic Vibrations. This advanced toothbrush comes with a timer and bluetooth connection so that you know exactly how long to brush and which spots need some extra brushing. Now for $25, you can get a perfect smile and a cute travel case.

$50
$25
Target

Trending Stories

1

Lizzo Appears to Respond After Kanye West Comments on Her Weight

2

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West Over Tweet

3

Why Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Be Reading Kelly Ripa’s Book

Gourmia 5qt 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer

An air fryer for just $40 is a rare sighting, so it's no wonder this Gourmia 12-Function Air Fryer is selling out so quickly. Purchase this air fryer today and start whipping up some tasty, healthy(ish) recipes.

$75
$40
Target

JoyJolt Aroma Double Walled Insulated Glasses

Insulated coffee mugs are seriously a game changer. Say goodbye to burning your palms with these double walled insulated glasses that are microwave, dishwasher and oven safe. Not only are they functional, but they would look sleek on any countertop or behind any glass cabinet.

$66
$37
Target

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with MagSafe

Right now, you can get $50 off Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones at Target. With almost 5,000 five-star ratings, Apple's noise-cancelling and water resistant wireless headphones have an unparalleled sound quality, making them a great choice for working from home, running everyday errand and working out.

$250
$200
Target

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Oh, snap. Polaroid cameras are currently on sale for $60 at Target. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera comes in various colorways, but hurry, because some of our favorites like light blue and pastel purple are selling out faster than we can say "cheese!"

$77
$60
Target

Real Techniques Miracle Powder Makeup Sponge - 2 Pack

Take advantage of this early Black Friday sale and stock up on the essentials— like makeup sponges to keep your makeup looking nicely blended and on point. You can currently get a pack of two Real Techniques Miracle Powder Makeup Sponges for just $3. 

$6
$3
Target

KISS imPRESS Press-On Nails

Need a quick nail fix? Target is bringing the nail salon to you with these KISS imPRESS Press-On Nails. You can get a pack of three press-on nails with trendy designs for way less than the price of one salon visit manicure.

$19
$9.49
Target

Women's Mad Love Fran Sneakers

Cute sneakers for $15 sounds like a pretty unbelievable statement if you ask us, but Target has managed to accomplish the seemingly impossible with these stylish and comfortable canvas sneakers. Choose from black, white, green or tan and get your hands on a total fashion steal.

$30
$15
Target

BergHOFF 11Pc Perfect Slice Bakeware Set

This holiday season, we'll be turning our kitchens into the Great E! Baking Show. If you're serious about whipping up that pumpkin bread recipe that's been sitting in your Instagram likes but don't have the baking essentials to get started, pick up this 11 piece bakeware set for just under $100 that originally go for $250. You'll be giving Dominique Ansel a run for his money in no time.

$250
$100
Target

Shop more jaw-dropping home & tech deals during the Amazon October Prime Day sale.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Lizzo Appears to Respond After Kanye West Comments on Her Weight

2

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West Over Tweet

3

Why Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Be Reading Kelly Ripa’s Book

4
Exclusive

Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Season 2's Delay

5

Avery Cyrus Asks JoJo Siwa to Be Her Girlfriend: See JoJo’s Reaction