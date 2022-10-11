Target Black Friday Deals Are Here: $50 Off Apple AirPods, Sneakers for $15, 50% Off Keurig & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Target is ahead of the game with these early Black Friday Deals, and prices for beauty, home, tech, kitchen and fashion products are starting at $3.
Some highlights? Apple AirPod Pros for $50 off, super stylish and comfortable canvas sneakers for just $15 and a $40 air fryer. Our only piece of advice is to act fast, because these sale items are running out quickly.
Keep scrolling for more deals you didn't know you needed until right now.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig for 50% off? Sign us coffee lovers up. You can grab this single-serve coffee maker for $50 instead of the usual $100 price tag. It comes in the cutest colors, from a light baby pink to an autumnal forest green.
Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Power Toothbrush with Sonic Vibrations and Travel Case
For our next trick, we introduce tech for your teeth. Seriously, Hum by Colgate takes brushing your teeth to the next level with this Smart Battery Power Toothbrush with Sonic Vibrations. This advanced toothbrush comes with a timer and bluetooth connection so that you know exactly how long to brush and which spots need some extra brushing. Now for $25, you can get a perfect smile and a cute travel case.
Gourmia 5qt 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer
An air fryer for just $40 is a rare sighting, so it's no wonder this Gourmia 12-Function Air Fryer is selling out so quickly. Purchase this air fryer today and start whipping up some tasty, healthy(ish) recipes.
JoyJolt Aroma Double Walled Insulated Glasses
Insulated coffee mugs are seriously a game changer. Say goodbye to burning your palms with these double walled insulated glasses that are microwave, dishwasher and oven safe. Not only are they functional, but they would look sleek on any countertop or behind any glass cabinet.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with MagSafe
Right now, you can get $50 off Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones at Target. With almost 5,000 five-star ratings, Apple's noise-cancelling and water resistant wireless headphones have an unparalleled sound quality, making them a great choice for working from home, running everyday errand and working out.
Real Techniques Miracle Powder Makeup Sponge - 2 Pack
Take advantage of this early Black Friday sale and stock up on the essentials— like makeup sponges to keep your makeup looking nicely blended and on point. You can currently get a pack of two Real Techniques Miracle Powder Makeup Sponges for just $3.
KISS imPRESS Press-On Nails
Need a quick nail fix? Target is bringing the nail salon to you with these KISS imPRESS Press-On Nails. You can get a pack of three press-on nails with trendy designs for way less than the price of one salon visit manicure.
Women's Mad Love Fran Sneakers
Cute sneakers for $15 sounds like a pretty unbelievable statement if you ask us, but Target has managed to accomplish the seemingly impossible with these stylish and comfortable canvas sneakers. Choose from black, white, green or tan and get your hands on a total fashion steal.
BergHOFF 11Pc Perfect Slice Bakeware Set
This holiday season, we'll be turning our kitchens into the Great E! Baking Show. If you're serious about whipping up that pumpkin bread recipe that's been sitting in your Instagram likes but don't have the baking essentials to get started, pick up this 11 piece bakeware set for just under $100 that originally go for $250. You'll be giving Dominique Ansel a run for his money in no time.
