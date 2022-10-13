Dancing With the Stars Pro Britt Stewart Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $7 Facial Spray

We interviewed Britt Stewart because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Being a part of the Dancing With the Stars cast is an all-encompassing experience, with very busy days. If you've ever wondered what the DWTS cast takes to rehearsals, pro Britt Stewart shared the must-haves she keeps in her bag in an exclusive E! News interview. Britt's picks include yummy snacks, beauty products, crystals, supportive sneakers, and post-workout must-haves that we can all use, even if we're not ballroom dancers.
Britt shared her beauty secrets and the products she can't live without, including this $7 Mario Badescu facial spray with 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Check out the picks below to channel your inner Britt Stewart.
Britt Stewart's Go-To Bag
Nike One Luxe Women's Training Bag (32L)
"I get a new 'dance/rehearsal' tote bag before each new season of DWTS. Because I use these bags daily and travel with them often, I end up going through my tote bags quickly. For Season 31, I decided to go more sporty than usual with this amazing expandable Nike One Luxe Tote bag. It has many pockets for easy organization including a pocket for my laptop and water bottle, a shoe bag for my dance shoes and a smaller clutch perfect for my 'on the go' products."
This bag also comes in olive green and brown.
Britt Stewart Shares What's In Her Bag
Theragun Mini
"I absolutely love the Theragun Mini for pre-and-post rehearsal. It's amazing, compact, on-the-go muscle therapy to help warm up and recover my muscles."
The Theragun Mini comes in four colors and it has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
bkr Smooth Tutu Glass Water Bottle
"My favorite glass water bottle that's eco-friendly and easy to travel with. I have them in both the large and small sizes depending on how long of a rehearsal I have."
There are three sizes and 15 colors to choose from. The bkr glass water bottles have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring Alkaline Water, 16.9 Fl Oz (Pack of 24)
"My preferred refill water. I always try to drink alkaline water and Icelandic is one of my go-to brands!"
Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring Alkaline Water has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Astara Collective Crystals
"I love to curate my own crystal kit of crystals I've bought all over the world. I make sure to pick crystals that support clearing, protection, grounding, abundance, love, and alignment. If you don't already have crystals, Astara Collective is my favorite brand that has crystal kits."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
"I love using facial sprays to set makeup, refresh my skin midday, and just because it feels good! Any of Mario Badescu's facial sprays are great, but my personal favorite is the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater."
This spray has 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 39.5K+ Sephora Loves, and 6,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Image Skincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex
"This lip complex is my new favorite lip treatment. It instantly hydrates my lips and lasts!"
This product has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Corpus Naturals Nº Green Natural Deodorant
"I have been using natural deodorant since I was in high school and love many products, but my personal favorite is Corpus Naturals. All of the scents are wonderful and this natural deodorant. REALLY works!"
The Honest Company Wipes, Classic, 72 Count
"I always have Honest Baby Wipes with me during rehearsal days. It helps keep me fresh no matter how much I dance sweat!"
The GFB Gluten Free Protein Bites
"I am currently loving these GFB Gluten Free Protein Bites. They are a quick bite that helps me stay energized and are so tasty!!!"
There are 12 flavors to choose from. They have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Britt Stewart Beauty Q&A
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
BS: I never leave the house without SPF. To make things easier, I use a daytime moisturizer with SPF built in. The sun is out the majority of the time in Los Angeles and I do my best to protect my skin from harsh UV rays.
Jao Hand Refresher
E!: What's an item that you always have in your bag that everyone asks to borrow?
BS: Hand Sanitizer. I am the "Mom" of my friend group and will always make sure everyone is taken care of. If you know me, you also know I hate germs, so hand sanitizer is essential. My favorite is Jao Hand Refresher.
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
BS: I can never buy just one face mask. I like to switch it up in my nighttime routine so I like to buy an active mask that helps combat acne and bacteria and another mask for hydration and replenishing.
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Mask
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25? What do you enjoy about this product?
BS: The Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Mask. These individual eye masks work instantly and I always use them before shoots and DWTS show days.
Image Skincare I MASK Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (Single)
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15? If so, what do you love about it?
BS: Image Skincare Hydrating Sheet Mask. A major part of my skincare routine is masking. I love this sheet mask for a quick uplift for when my skin is feeling dull and tired.
E!: As an active person, do you have any beauty tips or product recommendations to combat sweat?
BS: As an active person I sweat every day and have naturally acne prone skin. After a battle with acne, I have a few things that I must do daily to prevent my skin from breaking out.
Probably the most important is to be diligent with your skincare regimen and wash your face after you finish sweating to get rid of any bacteria on your skin. Last and probably the hardest thing for me to be consistent is WATER. DRINK LOTS OF WATER!!!!!
I actually don't use any products that combat sweat. I am a believer that sweating is good! Sweating helps your body rid of any toxins. Sweating is a sign that your body is hydrated and doing its job!
Nike Air Max 270
E!: What are some of your go-to styles for rehearsal days?
BS: I am currently loving the Aritzia Divinity Jumpsuit! I have it in 2 colors and find it so easy to get ready for rehearsal with just one piece. I accessorize with a cardigan, oversized hoodie or flannel/button down shirt wrapped around my waist. I pair my outfit with Nike Air Max 270's and I'm ready to dance all day!