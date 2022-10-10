We're Burnin' Up for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Red Hot Date Night

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for a sweet date night.

Looking in love as ever, the couple recently attended their friends' wedding in Dallas, Texas, with the actress sharing several photos from the event on social media.

In the Instagram pics, Priyanka, 40, is seen looking ultra-glamorous in a curve-hugging, red strapless dress, which she styled with a coordinating bold red lip and long waves in her brunette hair. Nick, 30, wore a dapper grey double-breasted and white dress shirt sans tie.

In one particularly sweet selfie, the Quantico star is seen laughing with her eyes closed as her husband serves the camera a sly look.

"To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me," Priyanka captioned the post on Oct. 10, referencing the bride and groom. "Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life."