Why Jennifer Lawrence Lost Her “Sense of Control” After Hunger Games Release

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Talks Pregnancy & New Film

Jennifer Lawrence may have survived the Hunger Games, but she nearly lost another type of challenge.

Following the success of the franchise in 2012 and her 2013 Oscar win for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence said she experienced a shift in her self-autonomy as her stardom skyrocketed.

"I think I lost a sense of control," the 32-year-old recalled at the London Film Festival's Screen Talk series, per Variety. "Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision."

Though this period of time marked a rise in her fame, the X-Men actress has difficulty looking back at that part of her life.

"When I reflect now," she said, "I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control."

Lawrence is now taking steps to regain the independence she felt she had lost. This includes taking on projects that are deeper in meaning, such as her upcoming psychological drama Causeway, which had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.