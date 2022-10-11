How an Emotional Bachelor in Paradise Break-Up Led to Another Early Island Exit

Watch : Bachelor In Paradise Cast Reveals BIGGEST Dealbreakers

Love was not written in the stars for Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson.

The Oct. 10 episode of Bachelor in Paradise ended with one of the island's most promising couples breaking things off—and a whole lot of tension for everybody else.

From the moment they arrived on the beach, Michael Allio, 38, from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and Sierra Jackson, 27, from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, had an instant connection.

However, as their bond strengthened, Michael felt some familiar walls building back up again. Specifically, walls that he's been trying to break down as he attempts to create a new life for himself and his five-year-old son James after the death of his wife Laura in 2019.

"She's starting to create these scenarios where she's like, ‘I'd be such a good stepmom,'" Michael said to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams. "I think it's something she would be great at. I think it's something that she cares about. But I don't know what it's like to love someone again. That part really frightens me."

Before he could tell Sierra how he was feeling, however, she brought him stargazing on the beach. Not only that, she told Michael she had purchased a constellation for Michael and his son, so they'd never have to be apart.

Not exactly an opportune time for a break-up, but Michael pushed forward.