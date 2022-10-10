How Stars Are Showing Their Support on World Mental Health Day

These stars are breaking the stigma and building the spread of resources.
In honor of World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, celebrities—including Selena Gomez, Viola Davis and Russell Brand—are speaking out, sharing their stories and showing support to others on their mental health journeys.
The day, led by the World Health Organization, holds a mission to raise awareness on the topic of mental health and to encourage the spread of support. And this year, the campaign theme is focused on making mental health a priority for all on a global scale.
With that being said, stars far and wide have shared messages of encouragement on this very day.
For some, it's enforcing the resources out there to help those going through a dark time and for others, it's being open and vulnerable about their personal experiences with the matter, such as Ginger Zee who spoke candidly about her own journey.
"I am so proud to talk about mine because I have healed and keep healing," she wrote in an Oct. 10 Instagram post. "And accepting my story was the first step. There is no final step. But these steps don't have to be taken alone."
Scroll on to read the different ways celebrities are sharing their support in honor of World Mental Health Day 2022.
Selena Gomez: "Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus"
Liam Gallagher: "@Louis_Tomlinson Yes Louis, it's LG. How are you feeling? Out of 10? It's good to talk LG x
@TalkClubUK #WorldMentalHealthDay #TooGoodForGivingUp"
Ginger Zee: "Celebrating #worldmentalhealthday with the knowledge that fewer eyebrows raise when people say "I have depression, I have anxiety or I go to therapy … " but realizing we have a long way to go when it comes to the stigma of other words and inpatient work for example. I am so proud to talk about mine because I have healed and keep healing. And accepting my story was the first step. There is no final step. But these steps don't have to be taken alone. If you are lucky enough to get a diagnosis, go at it like you would cancer— fight with everything you've got— get a team to help you. Kick it's butt. You deserve it. I also realize I am incredibly privileged to have the financial ability, access and family/friend/work support. Let's make it possible for everyone. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters"
Lane Johnson: "It's part of my story & part of who I am �� #WorldMentalHealthDay"
Cleveland Cavaliers: "Mental health is mental wealth. #WorldMentalHealthDay"
Russell Brand: "Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay and here's how I become aware of myself in order to heal"
Viola Davis: "For #WorldMentalHealthDay it is so important we raise awareness of this! . Mental health is something that needs to be prioritised every day - it affects everything! . We still have a lot of work to do to break the stigma around mental health and normalise conversations surrounding it / remind others it's okay not to be okay . If you have a mental health issue please be sure you reach out for help and not suffer in silence . Comment below: What else do we need to raise awareness of for World Mental Health Day?"
Big Freedia: "Happy Monday! Y'all prayers to everyone out there especially anyone dealing with Mental Health issues it is real God give us all Strength ! Motivational Monday"
Garcelle Beauvais: "So honored to be a part of this conversation! #WorldMentalHealthDay"
Sutton Stracke: "A beautiful day to check in with loved ones and friends! @namicommunicate has a wealth of outlets for so many in need."
Venus Williams: "Everyone should feel empowered to own their narrative and take care of their mental health, without any fear of stigma. Today, on World Mental Health Day, we celebrate each and every person who is on that brave journey."