The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Watch : Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again

Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after.

The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" she wrote. "The easiest YES of my life."

In a separate post, Clare shared a photo of herself decorating a lantern from the event. "I wanted to give up. But I didn't," she wrote. "I promised myself I'd stay long enough to see another sunrise. And one sunrise became 10. And before long, my steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs. You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don't give up."