Prince Harry Shares Sweet Story about "Busy" Archie and Lilibet During Royally Sweet Call

Archie and Lilibet are keeping Prince Harry on his toes.
The 38-year-old gave a glimpse into dad-life with his and Meghan Markle's two little ones while on a call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, revealing exactly what his son Archie, 3, and daughter 16-month-old Lilibet have been up to.
"You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice," Harry said in an Oct. 10 video while speaking to 4-year-old Henry Waines, one of the recipients of the award, and his parents. "I love it."
When Henry adorably implored how Archie and Lilibet were doing, the doting dad cracked a smile.
"Archie is very, very busy," he said. "And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."
The WellChild Awards is an event created by the U.K. charity that works to support seriously ill children. Harry has been a patron of the organization since 2007, with Meghan joining him at the ceremony in 2018 and 2019. In fact, the couple were set to attend this year's ceremony on Sept. 8, but canceled their appearance due to Queen Elizabeth's death.
While speaking with Henry, Harry acknowledged missing out on not being able to attend in person.
"That is a very very cool award. You know, I was supposed to be the one giving it to you and I was sadly not able to be there," Harry apologetically told Henry as he held up his award. "I'm sorry we didn't get to meet Henry."
Following the Queen's passing, the organization issued a statement.
"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex. Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time," they wrote on Twitter on Sept. 8. "Our social media channels will be silent during this period of mourning."