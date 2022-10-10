You Can't Stop This Feeling After Seeing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Rare Date Night

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake is putting on his suit and tie.

The "Sexyback" singer and his wife Jessica Biel were dressed to the nines as they stepped out together at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8. For their glamourous red carpet appearance, Justin donned a black tuxedo with matching bowtie, while the Candy actress dazzled in a coordinating tiered gown by Giambattista Valli that featured crystal embellishments, feathers and white ribbon ties.

As Jessica wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple, "Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts."

The 7th Heaven alum went on to explain how their date night was a family affair, as they were also joined by her brother Justin Biel. "So special having my brother with us—his daughter had a life saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community," she continued. "Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out."