You'll Louvre Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's Paris Outing

Even Mona Lisa would be smiling about Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest date.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars enjoyed a weekend in the city of love as the pair was photographed at the Louvre museum in Paris, holding hands during an art tour. Tom, 26, donned a black and white striped sweater as Zendaya, also 26, wore a baby blue dress and a pair of glasses.
Their trip comes a month after the actress nabbed her Emmy win for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. While Tom wasn't on-hand to celebrate, Zendaya told E!'s Tim Kash how she included him in the exciting moment. "Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she explained on Sept. 12, of who she talked to first. "And I texted my boyfriend."
Just a few weeks before the Emmys, Zendaya and the Uncharted actor were in New York City to celebrate the Malcolm & Marie star's birthday. On Sept. 1, they hit MAMO restaurant for her special day, followed by a casual coffee date the next morning.
But while the couple enjoy date nights out, they're mindful of keeping their relationship private, with Tom—who shared he was stepping back from social media earlier this summer—reflecting on the importance of having that boundary.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," the Avengers: Infinity War actor told GQ in November 2021. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."
However, Tom still took a moment to gush over Zendaya, calling her "instrumental" in his life.