Carey Mulligan Discusses Her Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth to Daughter Evelyn

Carey Mulligan is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression.
After welcoming daughter Evelyn Grace in 2015 with husband Marcus Mumford, the actress found that returning to work—specifically, doing press for her film Suffragette—helped her get on a path to healing.
"It was either cancel the whole thing or just get on and do it," she recently told Vanity Fair. "And that—and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me—was my light."
Portraying New York Times writer Megan Twohey in the upcoming film She Said, Carey said she bonded with the real life journalist over their shared postpartum journeys.
"Megan and I talked about that," she continued. "We both shared what we had both been through, like so many women have been through."
Megan also praised Carey for approaching the role with sensitivity and care, particularly the scenes that captured her struggles after giving birth.
"I felt like she really spent a lot of time with me," Megan told Vanity Fair, "and studied me and my family in a way in which she was able to not just portray a sense of me, but to portray this really personal and even difficult time in my life, in a very accurate and respectful way."
While Carey—who also shares son Wilfred, 5, with the Mumford & Sons frontman—typically remains private about her family life, she did previously share that being a mom has given her a new outlook, both personally and professionally.
"What does motherhood change? Well, your whole life—it's undeniable—it changes everything," she told U.K. magazine Baby in 2018. "As regards my work, I don't know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it's altered my attitude."