Ted Lasso's Fictional Dating App Bantr Is Coming to Bumble

Watch : Ted Lasso Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

Break out the biscuits, Bantr is becoming a reality.

On Oct. 10, Bumble, the woman-focused dating and social networking app, announced a collaboration with Bantr, the fictional dating app used on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, according to Variety.

A weekly experienced called Bantr Live will be available beginning Oct. 13 on Bumble and will mirror the Bantr familiarity seen on the show, where users chat without seeing each other's photos.

According to Bumble, Bantr Live will mimic the app featured on the reigning two-time Outstanding Comedy Series winner by "putting personality first and connecting people in a fun, pressure-free way."

"The Bantr Live experience will let two users, randomly paired together, DM for three minutes," the app explained. "At that point, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation. If both Bumblers choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profiles will then be available to view."