Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Great win," he captioned a photo posted to his Instagram Stories of himself and his son fishing Oct. 9, "and a perfect night."
Tom—who is also dad to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen—seems to be trying to keep his mind off the rumors about the status of his marriage.
Just last week, a source told E! News that the seven-time Super Bowl champ and model, 42, hired New York-based divorce attorneys.
"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared Oct. 4. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."
The insider added, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."
While neither Tom nor Gisele—who tied the knot in 2009—has publicly addressed the chatter, last month, Gisele spoke about the apprehensions she had about her husband returning to football.
"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."
The supermodel said that she and Tom have had many conversations about him hanging up his cleats for good, however, she acknowledged that "he needs to follow his joy, too."
Gisele also reflected on the sacrifice that she has made for Tom's career over the course of their 13-year marriage.
"I've done my part, which is be there for [Tom]," she continued. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."
Now that her kids are getting older, Gisele wants to focus on her own dreams. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. "At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."