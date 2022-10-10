Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit

Watch : Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero.

On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show.

"It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. "I've been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It's exciting. It's fresh. It's a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there."

After delivering the news for three hours, Lynette joined her colleagues for a Facebook Live and reflected on the new chapter of her career.

"It feels good to be here," she said. "And to be honest, obviously 24 years at one station, I grew up there. I lived my whole life there pretty much as an adult. I was there when I got engaged, got married, had my daughter. Everything that I've done in my life that really matters to me, I've done in the last 24 years living here in Los Angeles. That's why it's home for me."