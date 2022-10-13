11 Trending Track Pants To Look Sporty Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love a sporty-chic trend, especially when we can incorporate the trend into our street style looks. Trendy activewear keeps us looking fabulous while also staying super comfortable. Track pants are trending for fall among celebrities, influencers, and fashion girls, and this style is here to stay. They're perfect for layering and looking cute as temperatures drop, and track pants aren't just for traveling to and from the gym anymore. Pair them with a corset top and heels or trendy sneakers and a blazer for a gorgeous look for dinner or happy hour.
From Amazon to H&M to Alo Yoga and Adidas, we found 11 vintage-inspired track pants that you'll love with prices starting at just $15.
UAURORAO Women Streetwear Sweatpants Elastic Waist Loose Wide Leg Joggers Y2k Star Print Baggy Cargo Pants Punk Harajuku 90s
These Amazon track pants that come in 29 colors will keep you on-trend for just $15.
Wide track pants
Make a statement with these wide-leg track pants from H&M. They come in two trendy colors, green and pink. The best part? They're on sale for just $17.
Gilly Hicks Track Pants
You'll look sporty-chic in these track pants that are on sale for just $22 now.
Open Edit Wide Leg Track Pants
Keep it classic and chic in these track pants that come in black or white and are on sale now.
Classics Pants
Rock these classic Reeboks that are giving us all the vintage vibes in the best way.
Legend Snap Pant
Leave it to Alo to always have the most trending activewear styles. These track pants come in four colors and have buttons running up and down the sides.
Adicolor Classic Adibreak Track Pants
When we think of track pants, we can't help but think of the classic Adidas stripes. We love this style that's on sale now.
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Full Length Pant Online Only
Lululemon's dance studio pants come in four gorgeous colors. They're definitely an investment, but they're super comfortable and flattering, so you can't go wrong.
Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
These Adidas track pants are available on Amazon in sizes XS-5XL, and they're yours for just $32.
Adidas Relaxed Track Pants
These wide-leg pants are an updated way to rock the classic track pant trend.
Cloud Nine Pant
We're on cloud nine just looking at these pants, and we can't wait to rock them IRL.