John Legend's Surprising Connection to His The Voice Advisor Jazmine Sullivan Revealed

Watch : John Legend Reveals How "The Voice" Contestants Inspire Him

John Legend and Jazmine Sullivan knew each other long before teaming up on the latest season of The Voice.

"We go way back from the Philly days," Legend exclusively told E! News about his season 22 advisor on the NBC competition series. "She's still in Philly, but I went to college in Philly and spent a lot of time on the music scene there."

The "All of Me" singer shared that he would often watch a young Sullivan perform at open mic nights in the city and was amazed by her talent from the start, saying, "We were like, 'Who is this 15-year-old sounding like this?'"

Having recently collaborated with the two-time Grammy winner for the song "Love" off his new album LEGEND, the singer knew his Team Legend contestants would be just as excited as he was to work alongside Sullivan.

"I love when we have 'singer singers,'" the 43-year-old shared. "Her and Brandy are two of those artists where I know other singers love them as singers, and I just know each of them are gonna flip when they see her as their advisor."