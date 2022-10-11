Josh Duhamel & Lauren Graham Are Finally Working Together The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview

It seems like Alex (Lauren Graham) and Coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) are finally joining forces.
The protective mother and intense former NHL player have been at war since the titular hockey team first showed up at EPIC, an elite hockey summer training program run by Colin. But in this exclusive clip of Oct. 12's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode, Alex and Colin finally agree on a course of action—and, of course, their fiery interaction could melt even the iciest of hockey players' hearts.
After Alex approaches Colin complaining about the absurdity of the Coach Classic, a tournament where the coaches take to the ice against the kids, Colin realizes that his own son, Jace (Naveen Paddock), gave up his spot in the competition for Alex's son Evan (Brady Noon).
"Well, you can't take Jace's spot," Colin admonishes Alex. "That's not how this works."
Alex shoots back, saying, "Well, I'm not having Evan play in that game!"
Finally, Colin realizes that the two of them are on the same side about something—for once—telling her, "we're arguing for the same thing."
As the emotional music swells, he continues, "Is this the first time we've ever agreed on something?"
Alex responds with a soft, "I think it is." Are those sparks flying we see?
Naturally, the two go back to fighting nearly immediately, with Alex going back to a tough tone of voice almost as soon as the situation becomes more amicable.
For season two, Duhamel replaced Emilio Estevez as the adult male lead, who had reprised his iconic Mighty Ducks film role of Gordon Bombay to coach the team for season one. But Duhamel was no backup player as Graham told E! News Sept. 28 why he was the "perfect" addition to the team.
"I have always been a fan," she said of Duhamel. "Often when there are changes, it just feels like a struggle to make a choice that feels like it will make the show even more fantastic. And that's what this felt like to me."
Catch their relationship progress when The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drops new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.