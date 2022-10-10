Why Regis Philbin's Former Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Won't Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book

Watch : Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Kathie Lee Gifford isn't interested in rewriting her daytime TV history.

Last month, Kelly Ripa chose to look back on her complicated relationship with Regis Philbin in her personal book titled Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. The Live! co-host's candor quickly sparked articles and discussions that Kathie Lee doesn't want to be part of.

"I was very sorry to see the headlines," she told Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto on Oct. 10. "I was in Israel and I saw that and I went, ‘Oh, I hope this isn't true.' I just hope it isn't, because what's the point? I don't get it."

Kathie Lee continued, "I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet. I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally but he was my friend."

From 1988-2000, millions of viewers started their mornings watching Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee. When Kelly took over in 2011, Kathie Lee said her relationship with the TV icon continued away from any cameras.