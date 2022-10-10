Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label

Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label.
The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.
"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth explained in an interview with Rolling Stone Oct. 8. "But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first demo EP. I didn't really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared."
Puth—who signed with DeGeneres' label alongside former collaborator Emily Luther after seeing their 2009 cover of Adele's "Someone Like You"—addressed widespread claims that the Finding Dory star, 64, is difficult to work for.
"People describe Ellen as rude," he said. "I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."
The Grammy nominee, who left eleveneleven in 2012 and signed with APG/Atlantic in 2015, also noted that he does not know what happened to the music he recorded under the label. "I never heard those songs again," he shared, "but I don't know how good they are."
E! News has reached out to DeGeneres' rep for comment.
Puth's comments come just weeks after Chance, 25, blasted DeGeneres and the label—which launched in 2010 and dissolved by 2012—claiming the host "became domineering and way too controlling" when it came to certain matters, including what he would wear.
In an interview with Rolling Stone Sept. 22, he said, "I've never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
After the lack of success of Chance's sophomore album and his declining ticket sales, the "Unfriend You" singer was dropped from eleveneleven and his team in 2012. That's when he said DeGeneres completely ghosted him.
When Chance later appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015 and 2019 to promote his new projects, he said the two did not speak to each other backstage.