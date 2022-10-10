Anthropologie Flash Sale: Get This $148 Dress for Just $35 and More 76% Off Deals

Get an extra 30% discount on Anthropologie sale styles.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 10, 2022 4:26 PMTags
FashionShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Anthropologie SaleAnthropologie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Anthropologie is the place to shop if you want classic pieces you'll keep in your wardrobe forever. And, of course, Anthropologie always has the latest fashion trends as well. No matter what you're looking for or what occasion you're shopping for, Anthropologie has plenty of options. And, right now, there are a lot of can't-miss deals.

Get an extra 30% off Anthropologie sale items today only. Depending on which styles you buy, you can save up to 76% on your purchase. Here's what you need to do: scroll through the Anthropologie sale section, add your favorite styles to your cart, and check out. You will not see your final discount until you check out. There's an automatic 30% discount on the sale price in your basket. There's no promo code to remember, just a bunch of great deals.

You can get this $90 top for just $21. Or this $78 button-down sweater for $28. This $148 dress costs $35, today only. If you're looking for more major discounts, here are some of the best deals at Anthropologie right now.

read
Coach Outlet 75% Off Deals: Don't Miss These Major Discounts on Bags, Shoes, Jewelry, and More

Anthropologie Discounts

Maeve Square-Neck Crop Top

This silky blue printed top is office-ready from the front and intriguing from behind thanks to its tie and ope-back.

$90
$21
Anthropologie

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West Over Tweet

2

NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers "Scary" Stroke

3

Charlie Puth Says No One Was "Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top

Wear this button-down, off-the-shoulder top for those days when you want to look polished and feel comfortable.

$78
$28
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Tie-Back Utility Mini Dress

This utility-style mini has an open-back and and an adjustable bow. It comes in three colorways and it's easy to dress up and accessorize. 

$148
$35
Anthropologie

Maeve Squareneck Maxi Dress

Turn heads in this red hot dress with its intriguing slit at the leg. 

$160
$70
Anthropologie

Hutch Crochet Pants

These pants are the perfect cover-up for a pool party or you can wear them to the club with a black bodysuit for an intriguing ensemble. 

$98
$35
Anthropologie

Maeve Tulle Bow Top

Strike the perfect balance between classic and unique with this bow top. It's also available in a beautiful, pastel yellow.

$78
$14
Anthropologie

Pilcro Sleeveless Halter Top

Feel casual and look put-together in this sleeveless, yellow, button-down top.

$90
$14
Anthropologie

Hutch Ditsy Floral Seaside Romper

It's never too soon to plan your summer wardrobe. This romper deal is too good to pass up.

$170
$21
Anthropologie

Sunday in Brooklyn Ruffled One-Shoulder Top

Orange you loving this ruffle top? You can also get it in black.

$78
$28
Anthropologie

If you're looking for more great deals, check out the top-rated Amazon fashion finds under $20.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West Over Tweet

2

NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers "Scary" Stroke

3

Charlie Puth Says No One Was "Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label

4

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

5

Sarah Ferguson Shares an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis