Is Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Team Alfie or Team Gabriel? She Says...

Emily in Paris' Lily Collins isn't worried about her character's amour.
When asked if she's team Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or team Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) at GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala on Oct. 8, Collins responded coyly about Emily's love life.
"I'm Team Emily!" she told E! News exclusively. "I'm team whichever way she feels she needs to go."
While Collins added that she "can't give away too much" about season three, the one thing she could preview about the Netflix comedy's next chapter is the origin of Emily's upcoming fashion moments, of course!
"I will just say there's designers from all over the world, including Greece, Scandinavia, London, France," she teased. "So we're celebrating a lot of different voices."
And while Emily's fashion has many international influences, Collins shared that her looks also take inspiration from her found home, saying they have "a little bit more of that French feel this season." The actress also revealed she's particularly excited for viewers to see a particular show-stopping outfit that has a "lot of purple."
Luckily, we won't have to wait a long time to see this moment: Season three of Emily in Paris is set to premiere Dec. 21. The upcoming chapter will follow Emily as she has to choose between Alfie and Gabriel, and makes a decision about whether to stay with longtime American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) or follow Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) as she begins her own marketing company.
And in a teaser released Sept. 28, we see Emily's coping mechanism for all of this stress: Cutting her own bangs.
"They're just bangs, OK?" Emily snaps defensively at Gabriel in the clip. "Sometimes people cut bangs when everything's fine!"
See for yourself when Emily in Paris season three premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.