Is Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Team Alfie or Team Gabriel? She Says...

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

Emily in Paris' Lily Collins isn't worried about her character's amour.

When asked if she's team Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or team Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) at GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala on Oct. 8, Collins responded coyly about Emily's love life.

"I'm Team Emily!" she told E! News exclusively. "I'm team whichever way she feels she needs to go."

While Collins added that she "can't give away too much" about season three, the one thing she could preview about the Netflix comedy's next chapter is the origin of Emily's upcoming fashion moments, of course!

"I will just say there's designers from all over the world, including Greece, Scandinavia, London, France," she teased. "So we're celebrating a lot of different voices."

And while Emily's fashion has many international influences, Collins shared that her looks also take inspiration from her found home, saying they have "a little bit more of that French feel this season." The actress also revealed she's particularly excited for viewers to see a particular show-stopping outfit that has a "lot of purple."