Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life.
After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.
"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts," she captioned the Oct. 9 Instagram post. "So special having my brother with us - his daughter had a life saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community. Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out."
In the photos, Jessica donned a black floor-length gown complete with feathers, silver trim and two bows, while the former *NSYNC singer and Justin kept it clean in a classic black tux, black bowtie and white dress shirt.
The 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala was held at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar and featured a nearly 40-minute performance from the "Mirrors" singer himself.
"Los Angeles, you've got me sweating!" Justin said during his set per Billboard, before addressing a man in the crowd who suggested that he remove his shirt. "Bro. Don't be that guy. I love you too, but I'm not taking my shirt off. We all got dressed up. This is a classy event."
The Children's Hospital went on to raise a record $5.5 million from the star-studded event, which was hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. There were also appearances by Nikki DeLoach and Jimmy Kimmel, whose 5-year-old son Billy had to have open heart surgery when he was just three days old.