Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life.

After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.

"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts," she captioned the Oct. 9 Instagram post. "So special having my brother with us - his daughter had a life saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community. Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out."

In the photos, Jessica donned a black floor-length gown complete with feathers, silver trim and two bows, while the former *NSYNC singer and Justin kept it clean in a classic black tux, black bowtie and white dress shirt.