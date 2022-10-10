Charli D'Amelio Shares Sweet Nickname for Boyfriend Landon Barker on His 19th Birthday

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Charli D'Amelio's nickname for Landon Barker has just been revealed.

In honor of her boyfriend's birthday, the TikToker shared a series of photos of the couple to Instagram Oct. 9 and wrote, "Happy 19th landlord!"

Landlord, er Landon, seemed to appreciate the sweet shout-out, writing "love you!" in the comments. He also re-shared Charli's post on Instagram Stories, calling her "my [heart]."

A source told E! News in June that Charli, 18, and Landon were in the "early stages of dating." But as time went on, it became clear that their relationship was getting more serious. They've shown PDA, hung out with each other's families and friends and supported each other in their careers. Just last week, Landon attended Dancing With the Stars with his dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian to cheer on Charli, who is competing this season with pro Mark Ballas.

"He was very proud of me," the social media star told reporters about Landon's reaction after her performance. "He's never seen me dance before so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."