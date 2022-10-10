Selena Gomez Says She’s “Grateful to Be Alive” in Tearful Documentary Trailer

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Message After Hailey Bieber Tell-All

Look at her now.



In the newly released trailer for her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena Gomez is sharing an in-depth look at the aspects of her personal life amid her years-long health struggles.

"Just be who you are Selena," the singer says in the opening of the clip. "No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."



As the synopsis for the film reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."



As for the unexpected turn, the 30-year-old has been open about her health ailments over the years including being diagnosed with Lupus (for which she underwent a kidney transplant), and her battles with anxiety and depression—all of which are mentioned within the emotional two-minute trailer.