Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro

Following in dad's footsteps?

In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.

"It's not, 'Don't make me complicated,'" she tells Psalm. "It's, 'True love / shouldn't be this complicated."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, posted the video days after Kanye repeated grievances with his ex over parenting issues on Instagram. "True Love," which he and XXXTENTACION co-wrote, references the former couple's four kids, including Chicago by name, with lyrics such as "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago? / And you know all the nannies they're Danny Nesbrasco." In Kim's video, the former couple's kids do not perform these parts.

The reality star captioned the post, "OMG they are just sooooo cute. I had to share!"

Her sister Khloe Kardashian concurred, writing, "They are the cutest ever."