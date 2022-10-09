Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Won't Run for President

Sorry America, President Rock will not be sworn into office anytime soon.

After toying with the idea for years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson declared that a presidential run is officially, "off the table" as he has chosen to focus on his family.

"I love our country and everyone in it," he shared in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired Oct. 9. "I also love being a daddy."

Johnson, 50, is dad to three kids—Simone Johnson, 21 with ex Dany Garcia and Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4 with wife Lauren Hashian. He called his daughters his "No. 1 priority."

"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives," he continued, "Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the presidency will do."

He added, "Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."