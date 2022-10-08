Paris Hilton Shares Hilarious TikTok Response to Man Who Alleged He "Robbed" Her

Watch : Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

More than 15 years ago, one night in Paris Hilton's car turned a fan into a thief. Now, he is ready to confess—and may have made a new bestie in the process.

In a TikTok freestyle rap video that follows the "One Thing About Me" trend, influencer Gregory Brown from the AsapSCIENCE channel recalled a story how he "robbed" the heiress of a pair of designer sunglasses during a night of partying. Paris, who was famously one several celebrities targeted by a "Bling Ring" of burglars, not only appears unbothered by the incident but even responded to the video about the '00s incident in a very '20s way: Through a TikTok reaction "duet."

"One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail. The slammer," Greg, 34, said in his original video. "I was at an M.I.A. concert. The musician. It was great. I was drinking and [makes a smoking gesture]. I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out."