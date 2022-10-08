Would Mike Myers Do Another Austin Powers Movie? He Says...

Maybe, baby, maybe.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Mike Myers weighed in on the possibility of reprising his iconic role of Austin Powers on the big screen. In the Oct. 7 interview, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor if he would ever be up for playing the groovy British secret agent, prompting the audience to break into cheers.
"I don't have anything to announce," Myers slyly responded. "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a project.
He did, however, as Dr. Evil would say, throw fans "a frickin' bone."
"Yeah, I would love to do it, of course," the actor said. "It's fun."
Myers, 59, previously hinted at plans for a fourth film, telling E! News in 2018 he'd "love to do it."
"It's looking good, it's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic," he shared in an exclusive interview. "I have three kids under the age of seven now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back to back making movies. But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see."
In 1997, the star wrote, produced and starred in spy comedy film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, which grossed over $67 million worldwide. He followed up the smash success with the sequels Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).
Myers previously revived Dr. Evil for a series of appearances on The Tonight Show where he fictitiously campaigned for office.
"I'm running as an Eviltarian," Myers shared in character in November 2018. "Our ultimate goal is to make America evil again."
He even had a five-point evil plan, which included limiting Pringles flavors to "screamin' dill pickle," increasing the YouTube ad playing time to 8 seconds and changing the national anthem to "Baby Shark."
"It's 2018. Evil is 'in' right now. It's 'hip,'" he said. "It's like playing Fornite while slamming a Tide Pod and doing the Shiggy Challenge."
Most recently, Myers reunited with former co-stars Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling, reprising their iconic evil roles for General Motors' 2022 Super Bowl commercial.
On stepping back into his revered role as Dr. Evil's son, Green said in a statement obtained by Variety, "It really does feel like the band that has been playing together for 30 years."