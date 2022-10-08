Sarah Ferguson Shares an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis After Bringing Them Home

Watch : See Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Wait for Her Funeral Procession

Queen Elizabeth's corgis appear to be doing paw-some.

In an Oct. 5 interview with the Telegraph newspaper, one of their new pet parents, Sarah Ferguson, gave an update about the well-being of Muick and Sandy. The Duchess of York said it was a "big honor" to have taken in the late monarch's dogs, which she called "national treasures" and said they had "been taught well."

Her ex-husband Prince Andrew, the monarch's son, had originally gifted the Pembroke Welsh corgis to the Queen. After she died at age 96 on Sept. 8, the dogs were returned to live with him and Sarah, who reside together at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle. At their new home, the pets have gained some new dog siblings, the former couple's five Norfolk terriers, the Telegraph reported.

"They all balance out," the duchess told the newspaper, laughing. "The carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now."