Money-Saving Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want To Keep for Yourself: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Clinique & More

If you love trying new beauty products, buying value sets is the smart way to go. You get a wide variety of options and you usually save some money. That's a win-win situation for sure. Plus, these are great gifts.... or you can just buy one to treat yourself. You deserve it, right?
If you're looking for some great value sets, check out these money-saving sets from Sephora, Sunday Riley, Ulta, Amazon, QVC, HSN, and more. Here are some of the best buys. Sadly, a lot of these are limited editions, so when they're gone, you're out of luck or you have to wait for next year.
Ouai Custom Bundles
Give the gift of a full hair routine with one of these custom bundles from OUAI. You can save 35% on three travel-size hair products or three full-size hair products. Plus, you get a free OUAI Mini Tote Bag ($30 value) and free shipping.
Peace Out Radiant Retinol Duo
If you want to add retinol to your skincare routine and skip out on those dreaded drying effects that are usually associated with the ingredient, I recommend this set. These sticks are easy to use and they are super gentle on my skin. You get one retinol stick formulated for the eye area and another that's great for the rest of your face. Your gift comes with a limited edition tie-dye Peace Out belt bag.
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set
Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
Color Wow Party Girl Glass Hair Kit
Get the soft, shiny hair you've been dreaming of with this Color Wow set. This bundle has three of my favorite products that give me glossy locks and tame frizz: Color Security Shampoo, Color Security Conditioner, and Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
I adore these blushes from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. You only need a teeny bit of product to get a natural-looking effect, each bottle lasts for such a long time, and I love that you can control the intensity of the pigment.
Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration
$109 worth of hair products for just $39?! Nope, that's not a typo. This is a can't-miss deal for anyone looking to refresh their tresses. This limited edition set contains:
- amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask
- Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
- Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
- Olaplex No.3 Hair Repair Perfector
- OUAI Leave In Conditioner
- Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask
- Bumble and bumble Hairdresser‘s Invisible Oil Primer
- Kérastase Elixir Ultime
- Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
- Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Hair Mask
Origins Best-Sellers Set
This set includes 5 mini versions of Origins' best selling products in a cute, zip-up carrying case, which is perfect for travel. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash: A gentle, yet effective cleanser that rinses away dirt and surface oils without strioping your skin, per the brand.
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores: This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up.
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: This lotion essentially acts as a toner relieves, irritated skin, hydrates, and preps the skin for your serum, according to Origins.
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum: This serum reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores while giving you a "lifted appearance," per Origins.
- GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer: Lock in the hydration instantly with this moisturizer. Origins claims that it delivers 72 hours of hydration.
Lancôme Génifique Discovery Gift Set
Practically every time I ask someone about their anti-aging skincare secrets, I hear the words "Lancôme Génifique" followed by an enthusiastic sentiment about using the line "religiously for years." When you hear about a product that often, it's hard to resist checking it out. This anti-aging skincare range gets results and makes a major difference.
This four-piece set has luxurious skincare products that are incredibly effective. It has a $101 value and a $46 price tag.
1. Crème Radiance is a cleanser with a cream-to-foam formula. It's soothing and gentle while removing dirt and makeup (even the waterproof kind).
2. Advanced Génifique Face Serum gives you that glow you've always wanted while combating the signs of aging. This serum makes my skin feel smooth, radiant, and luminous.
3. Advanced Génifique Eye Cream targets wrinkles and dark circles. It makes your skin look visible brightened and keeps it hydrated all day.
4. This Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask is a true luxury. Use this for just 10 minutes to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin.
Skinfix Eczema+ Care Kit
This set was a total lifesaver for me. I had (then-undiscovered) skincare allergies. When I finally went to an allergist and found out what was wrong, I was left with irritated skin that couldn't handle anything except plain water. Out of desperation I ordered this set. My hot, red face immediately felt better and this helped clear it up too. I always keep this on hand just in case I accidentally encounter one of my allergies or if I have an eczema flare-up. These products are so gentle and so effective.
The kit has a $50 value and a $34 price tag. This products in this set are all about protecting and hydrating the skin barrier, which is what you need to combat and prevent irritation. It includes the Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream, Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash, Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm, and the Eczema+ Dermatitis Face Balm. That face balm is absolutely everything. Trust me on that.
Fenty Skin The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials
Revamp your bedtime routine with this three-piece set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna x Fenty Skin. The bundle has the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which cleans pores, brightens. and smooths the skin. In a consumer study conducted by Fenty Skin, 94% of users felt that it absorbed quickly and it softened the skin. You can get this set for $44, even though it has a $70 value.
The Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is the dose of hydration that your skin needs. In a consumer study, 100% of users said it revitalized, revived, renewed, and detoxified the skin. 95% said that it renewed tired-looking skin. And you cannot forget the lips. This set also has the Pro Kiss'r Luscious lip balm, which is lightweight, yet moisturizing.
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms
The Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms deliver a happy medium level of coverage— they're not quite sheer, not quite opaque. They deliver the ideal everyday look that feels oh-so-comfortable and hydrating on your skin without feeling heavy.
If you want to try this classic product with a devoted following, HSN has a can't miss deal. You can get two for less than the price of one, at a price point of just $37. If you bought two individually, it would cost $40. Keep one in your bag and one at home or you can gift one to a friend. You don't want to miss out on this unbelievable discount.
MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection
QVC has the MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection with five staple products. The set Includes eyeliner in black and brown, a voluminous mascara, an eyeshadow palette, and a neutral lipstick that's flattering on many skin tones.
If you want to keep it simple with a makeup set that's great for daytime looks and night time glam, this bundle has all of the essentials you need.
This 5-piece set from MAC Cosmetics includes
- Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara
- Technakohl Eyeliner in Graphblack
- Technakohl Eyeliner in Brown Border
- Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme in Your Coffee, which is a creamy mid-tone pink brown
- Amber X9 Eye Shadow Palette
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Reboot your skincare with the Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit. It has a $177 value, but you can get all of these for just $95 at Sephora and Amazon. Or yo you can get this for just $76 from Anthropologie.
This set contains:
- Ceramic Slip Cleanser- This cleanser is a gentle way to start your morning. It thoroughly cleans without stripping your skin.
- Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence- Follow that up with this for a boost of probiotics and to firm the skin.
- Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment- This is what you need to target hyperpigmentation and dark spots while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and pores.
- C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil- This is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation.
- C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum- This minimizes the appearance of pores and targets signs of aging while brightening your complexion.
- Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream- Battle dark circles and under-eye bags with this depuffing eye cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
—Originally published October 8, 2022 at 3:30 AM PT.