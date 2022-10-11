Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Can't-Miss Under $50 Activewear Deals From New Balance, Champion & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

These days, activewear and athleisure live outside and beyond the gym, cycling class or pilates studio. Matching yoga sets and the classic biker short and sneaker combo are seen on brunch outings and coffee runs more often than not. The masses are in their athleisure era, and after snagging all the best deals on activewear from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can be, too. From stylish Champion hoodies to functional New Balance windbreakers, you can stay on top of the athleticwear game without breaking the bank.

Read on for all the cute, functional athletic apparel currently from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale for under $50.