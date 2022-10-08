90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek

It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."

Elizabeth continued, "Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four."

The 31-year-old mom gushed over how the couple's daughter Eleanor Louise, 3, is doing after the arrival of her new brother. "Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother ‘Win'!" she exclaimed. "Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I'm loving it so much!!!"

Elizabeth also shared an array of photos to her Stories, showing off Ellie pushing the baby stroller with the caption, "Proud big sister." Another sweet snapshot shows off Winston's newborn feet.