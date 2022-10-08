Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey Is Officially Released From Prison

Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey has been released from prison after being detained for more than a year. She’ll continue to face deportation proceedings after overstaying her visa.

Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) is out of prison. 

The subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna series was released from jail on Oct. 7 after being detained for more than a year, according to a statement to E! News from Anna's attorney John Sandweg

Anna's spokesperson told NBC News that she will remain under house arrest (with electronic monitoring) at an apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Up until now, the fake German heiress was under the custody of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in New York. Anna was detained on March 2021 for overstaying her visa, according to The New York Times.

Although she was granted permission for her release by a judge on Oct. 6, Anna remained in custody for an additional day as she figured out her housing accommodations.

A spokesperson for Anna told E! News why she wasn't immediately released, saying, "She has to secure an apartment as she has to provide an address for where she is staying. She had a few options but they didn't work out when they found out she's a felon." She was "still trying to find somewhere" in the morning of Oct. 7. 

Anna Delvey’s Former Friend Rachel Williams Sues Netflix Over Inventing Anna Depiction

Despite some hiccups in settling her living situation, one wish of Anna's is clear: She wants to stay in New York City. Her spokesperson noted, "She's planning to live in Manhattan."

Prior to doing time for overstaying her visa, Anna was arrested in 2017 and charged with defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels and acquaintances for a total amount upwards of $275,000. The following year, Anna and her lawyer attempted to make a plea deal, but a judge denied their request, citing a lack of "remorse" shown by Anna.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Two years after her initial arrest, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison when she was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services.

And although she might be a free woman as of now, she's not completely out of the woods just yet as she is still facing possible deportation to Germany, according to her lawyer.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021, TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

"After 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision," Sandweg said on Oct. 6. "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass."

The attorney said she'll continue to face deportation proceedings and her release "will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York." He added, "As the Court found, however, the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risks can be more than adequately mitigated by appropriate supervision."

Anna was portrayed by Julia Garner in Inventing Anna, which earned the actress an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

